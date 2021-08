It since the 80s, but I loved that movie. I thought it was hysterical. That movie made an impression on me about expectations. My friends talked me into seeing it when it premiered and the only thing I knew about it was the poster with the box and the furry arms. I was expecting a scary jolting movie which I generally don’t like/appreciate so my expectations were very low. I didn’t care about a plot or special effects (though they were fine for their era). Instead I thought it was very campy, tongue in cheek, parody almost. Reminded me of a non kid friendly muppets type show. I guess I will have to be prepared to be disappointed in a rewatch, but mark me as a contrarian for this thread.