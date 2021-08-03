Cancel
Health

Anybody have or had ongoing issues with gout? This s*** sucks.

Doc put me on allopurinol. I’m making dietary changes. Maybe I’m expecting too much too soon....but it would be nice to get through a month or two without this crap reoccurring...grrrr.

Had to have a tooth pulled

It had resorption and I was losing bone due to it. It previously had a root canal. The next step will be an implant since it is toward the front. Had to do a bone graft as well. Means I have a dead person's bone material in my mouth. They said it was cadaver bone.
Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Last week, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Mum who spent three hours on a British beach is left so badly burnt in the sunshine she has to go to hospital - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day

A mum was hospitalised with severe sunburn after spending an afternoon on a beach - despite applying factor 30 suncream all day. Danielle Fitzsimons, 31, from from Newtownstewart, County Tyrone, spent three hours on Bumcrama Beach, Northern Ireland, over the weekend with her dad Stephan Fitzsimons, 54, and her kids Khloe Fitzsimons, nine, Hayleigh Fitzsimons, eight.
Fit and healthy former bodybuilder, 42, dies from Covid-19 in hospital after refusing the vaccine

A health-conscious former body builder, 42, died from Covid-19 after refusing to get the vaccine because he thought he would only suffer from a “mild illness”. John Eyers had enjoyed a climbing trip in the Welsh mountains before testing positive for the virus four weeks ago. He passed away last week attached to a ventilator in hospital, leaving his family devastated.
If You're Sweating at Night, Get Your Blood Checked, Experts Warn

If you don't have air conditioning or you just run hot, you probably often find yourself sweating in the middle of the night. And that's to be expected to some degree, especially during the summertime. But night sweats could also be a reason to see your doctor. Experts warn that if you experience excessive sweating at night, you should speak with your doctor as soon as possible and get a blood test. To learn how to discern general night sweating from sweating that could be a sign of something more serious, read on.
Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...
My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

