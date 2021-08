The Turner Car Show and Fly In was a huge success this weekend. The quiet town of Turner was abuzz all day with various sites and sounds of cars, trucks, bikes, and airplanes. There was a great turn out with 78 entries. There was a bar, lunch, and several other vendors available as well as Big Flat Grocery Store. The Lions Club served breakfast to anyone who wanted to take advantage of that. There were several airplanes that flew in for the event as well as the entries.