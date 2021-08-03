My Cyberpower allow that

I feel like the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock is a Swiss Army knife of a dock for your setup, but the lack of more than one USB-C port means this might become outdated in 2-3 years. A bit of upside is that it doesn’t have to be stood up as I have it in my setup; you can lay it flat and use it how you see fit by simply removing the included docking station. While certainly not the cheapest accessory for your work-from-home situation, it will be one that gets the most use daily.