Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

My Cyberpower allow that

By CharlestonSC Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Does anyone use a UPS that allows you to turn off the beeping? I -- LTHoo 08/03/2021 10:15AM. All mine have allowed turning off the beeping, which only occurs when -- Saratoga Hoo 08/03/2021 12:19PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberpower#Saratoga Hoo 08 03 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Technologysoftpedia.com

Allow Right-Click for Chrome 0.4.2

Some websites prevent their visitors from opening the right-click menu in their browser to avoid image downloading, copying and pasting content or having to share other resources. There is a way to bypass this behavior and restore the right-click functionality: the Allow Right Click extension. You might wonder what websites...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mashed

Saweetie Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy With 'McDonald's Nails'

Big Mac Mama also known as the artist Saweetie sent Twitter into a frenzy recently with a simple picture that asked, "true or false?" Born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, the Icy Girl singer and talented actress shared the picture that involved a statement in the image that read, "The longer the nails, the easier to reach that one last fry." On a background that looks like a takeout box or fry container you can see some extremely long square cut nails in what can only be described as McDonald's golden arches yellow juxtaposed with the traditional Ronald McDonald red lettering and adorned with some serious bling that's also reminiscent of salt crystals.
Public SafetyTidbits

Yet another scam?

My wife got an SMS on her iPhone claiming to be from USPS about an undelivered parcel. She clicked on the link it contained and came to a very good lookalike USPS page. When she asked if I was expecting a parcel a few bells rang. No, I was not.
Musicnotebookcheck.net

Shocking Bluetooth earphones explosion leads to user's death

Reports out of India have revealed that a 28-year-old man from the northern state of Rajasthan by the name of Rakesh Kumar Nagar has died after Bluetooth earphones he was using exploded in his ear. It appears the earphones blast not only damaged the victim’s ears but also left him unconscious, and although Nagar was taken to hospital he did not survive the explosion. A doctor has suggested that the victim “probably died of cardiac arrest”, which would likely have been caused by the unexpected and shocking earphones explosion.
Businessinvesting.com

Will Amazon Allow Customers to Pay in Cryptocurrencies?

Investing.com -- A recent job listing by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) had this requirement: The Payments Acceptance & Experience team is seeking an experienced product leader to develop Amazon’s Digital Currency and Blockchain strategy and product roadmap. You will leverage your domain expertise in Blockchain, Distributed Ledger, Central Bank Digital Currencies and Cryptocurrency to develop the case for the capabilities which should be developed, drive overall vision and product strategy, and gain leadership buy-in and investment for new capabilities.
ElectronicsPosted by
geardiary

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock Review: Allows Me to Bring My Office Setup Home

I feel like the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock is a Swiss Army knife of a dock for your setup, but the lack of more than one USB-C port means this might become outdated in 2-3 years. A bit of upside is that it doesn’t have to be stood up as I have it in my setup; you can lay it flat and use it how you see fit by simply removing the included docking station. While certainly not the cheapest accessory for your work-from-home situation, it will be one that gets the most use daily.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Artificial intelligence is allowed to register patents

Was that about man’s ingenuity? The Artificial Inventor Project achieved two important successes in quick succession. Initially, the patent authority of South Africa accepted a patent application, in which an AI was listed as an official inventor. Only a few weeks later, the Australian Federal Court of Justice dismissed an objection from the Australian Patent Office against a very similar application and thus decided in principle that an artificial intelligence can be an inventor within the meaning of Australian patent law.
Lifestylesportswar.com

My thoughts

We have a GE fridge and OTR micro and both are good. The micro is probably better...the fridge is fine but the ice maker is a non-stop headache. Otherwise, it is great, although I would prefer a freezer below fridge in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy