This month is National Parks and Recreation Month and I am looking into some local parks in the Statesville area. I sometimes still call Caldwell Park "the airplane park". When I was growing up, the big attraction at the park was the airplane, a Navy surplus jet fighter. It arrived in 1964, after one was also received in Mooresville. I remember climbing all over it as a child. Any time was a good time at the airplane park. I have no idea when the airplane was taken away from the park, but suspect it was sometime around the early 1970s. Maybe someone remembers the history on that and can enlighten us in the comments.