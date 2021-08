6 iron. Funniest part is I hit a thin, pull, slice that hit 5 yards short to a front pin, got a good bounce onto the green, and then tracked straight in. A month later at a different course on a par 3 I hit a 9 iron flush that destroyed the cup on the way in but hit the COVID piece of pvc pipe in the hole and bounced out to one inch. Would have happily traded the two.