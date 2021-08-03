Uric acid problems
I had numerous painful bouts with gout and uric acid kidney stones in the late 1980s and 1990s. Fortunately, I have not experienced more than a minor twinge in recent years. Allopurinol is very effective for many sufferers; I never miss a dose. Staying hydrated throughout the day and never becoming dehydrated seems to be a major factor for me as well (I would much prefer to be awakened at 3 am by a full bladder than suffer from gout or kidney stones). Good luck.virginia.sportswar.com
Comments / 0