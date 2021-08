A while ago, the retail corporation Target introduced new name tags for their employees. In addition to an employee's name, the name tags include the pronouns to refer to them by. This was considered a move to be more inclusive of gender non-conforming individuals who work at the brand's stores. However, these name tags are not mandatory and could prove dangerous for those who are trans. In order to emphasize why all individuals, including cis employees, should include their pronouns in their name tags, Target employee Ian Prier requested his own "pronoun name badge." In a now-viral post on LinkedIn, he shared why he did so.