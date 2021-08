I just watched most of the women's semi-final game between France & Japan. As you might recall, France gave us a close game; we beat them 93-82, but we were up by only 4 points after 3 quarters. (In an earlier post, I noted how good the French team is.) As for Japan, we beat them 86-69 in group play, although we trailed 30-28 at the end of the 1st quarter. ANYWAY, I expected France to beat Japan in the semis, despite the fact that Japan had beaten France 74-70 in group play, because France had given us a better game than Japan in group play.