Substack enters podcasting competition

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubstack co-founder and CIO Chris Best joins TechCheck to discuss the company's move into the podcasting sphere. "All of the tools that we've built for writers work really well for podcasting, too," he says.

#Podcasting#Substack Co Founder
Economy
