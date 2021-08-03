Substack enters podcasting competition

On this episode of The Switch, host Ren Leggi, Client Portfolio Manager for ARK Invest, and ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon and CIO Dave Nadig discuss the siloization on Wall Street. Siloization in this case refers to the parsing of information and personnel into separate units with little communication between them. Lydon explains that the traditional fund model was to put MBAs and CFAs together in a room, provide them with stocks and let them formulate their models from there. ARK views this as suboptimal. There is a better way to approach fund building and structuring.