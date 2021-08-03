Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Humankind has gotten a few important tweaks as it nears its release date

PCGamesN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpoch-spanning 4X game Humankind is now just two weeks from its release date, and developer Amplitude has said it’s made some key tweaks and additions in the time since the last closed beta. The studio says it’s added a new pollution system, improved diplomacy, and done a lot of cultural rebalancing as it prepares to send Humankind out into the wild – although players on Mac are going to have to wait another couple weeks.

www.pcgamesn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humankind#Amplitude#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Release Dates

Samurai Warriors 5 is an action game developed by Omega Force and released on PC, PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. The sales total on the right reflects the most recent official figure for combined sales across all platforms.
Video GamesNME

‘Digimon Survive’ release date has been pushed back again

Toei Animation’s financial report has revealed that Digimon Survive has been delayed to Q3 2022. As reported by Gamerbraves, Digimon Survive now has a release window of July 1 – September 30 2022. The information was released in a financial report from Toei Animation, which can be found on their website but is in Japanese.
Video GamesCollider

'Kena: Bridge of Spirits' Release Date Has Been Delayed

Game developer Ember Lab has delayed their highly anticipated Kena: Bridge of Spirits from the initial release date of August 24 to September 21. Per the official Twitter account, a statement was released, although there were no explicit reasons given for the delay, other than the game needs a “polish across all platforms."
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Humankind drops its DRM Denuvo to avoid performance issues at launch

Humankind removed Denuvo DRM from the game, three weeks ahead of the game’s launch on August 17, 2021. Humankind‘s closed beta testing put developers Amplitude Studios in a bind. It turns out that the game’s Denuvo DRM system, which makes it hard for pirates to illegally make copies and cracks of the game, makes it so that Humankind becomes unplayable at some moments. They had to choose between two equally undesirable outcomes. The first Humankind gets bad reviews at launch because of the game’s instability due to Denuvo. Either that or risk Humankind getting pirated weeks ahead of its launch.
Video Gamesvg247.com

The Artful Escape finally has a release date

The Artful Escape is not too far off. The Artful Escape was part of the stacked line-up of games showcased on the Annapurna Interactive livestream last night. The music-infused adventure game has been doing the rounds for years, but it now has a solid release date of September 9 on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Kitaria Fables Now Has A September Release Date

PQube revealed this week they finally have a release date for Kitaria Fables both for PC and all three major consoles this September. The game has kind of been teetering on being released for a while now as we waited for the team to finish work on the game, but now we know it will drop on September 2nd, and will also be available for next-gen consoles. You can read more about the game below.
NFLpcinvasion.com

August 2021 PC game releases — Naraka: Bladepoint, New World, Humankind, King’s Bounty 2, and more

Summer is drawing to a close and we’re about to see more content drops. The PC game releases in August 2021 include MMORPG New World, 4X strategy game Humankind, RPG King’s Bounty 2, battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint, and the long-awaited Psychonauts 2. Likewise, we’ll see Road 96, Book of Travels, Twelve Minutes, Madden NFL 22, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris, and more.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Tears of Themis Has Finally Released in The West; Has It Improved From Its Closed Beta Period?

The wait is over, and Tears of Themis, MiHoYo’s latest otome title, has been released in the West. This Ace Attorney-esque game had its Closed Beta period back in May of this year, and it’s now officially released in the West after being exclusive to China for a full year. So, as someone who played the Closed Beta, the question is: Have they improved the product based on the given feedback?
Video GamesNME

‘Humankind’ receives a few changes ahead of its upcoming release

Humankind developer Amplitude Studios is making a few changes to the game since its last closed beta and before the titles release. Despite only coming out a couple of weeks from now on August 17, Amplitude took to Steam to detail some changes and delays coming to the 4X game (the subgenre of strategy game stands for Explore, Expand, Exploit, Exterminate).
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Deathloop has gone gold ahead of its September release

Deathloop has gone gold, meaning it is feature complete and ready for physical production. “Get ready to break the timeloop on September 14,” Arkane tweeted on Thursday. Announced at E3 2019, the first-person shooter was originally due to launch during the 2020 holiday season for PC and PS5 as a timed console exclusive.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Bless Unleashed formally launches on PC today, counting 40K players in final test

It’s launch day for Bless Unleashed – the PC version, that is – and it’s been a long, long time coming. Readers will recall that Bless Online originally launched in the west on PC back in 2018. It didn’t go well, and after several server closures and a corporate merge, Bless Online itself was sunsetted in 2019. But just a few months after Bless Online launched, Neowiz and Round8Studio announced a console version of the game that shared the IP but little else. That version of the game launched in early 2020, and then the company spent the better part of that year and this one testing and retesting a PC version of the console one that was spun off from the closed PC MMO. It’s been a ride.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Deathloop Gone Gold and Launching Next Month

Arkane announced that Deathloop has been completed and will debut as planned this September. Release Date: September 14, 2021. We have good news for fans of the Arkane's work. The French branch of the studio located in the city of Lyon has announced that Deathloop has gone gold. This means that work on the game has been completed and we don't have to worry about any delays (Cyberpunk 2077 was a rare exception).

Comments / 0

Community Policy