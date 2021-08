U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the earnings of a major automaker and a private sector jobs report came in lower than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 323.73 points, or 0.9%, and closed near its session low at 34,792.67. The S&P 500 slipped about 0.5% to finish at 4,402.66, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.1% to 14,780.53. The dip for the broader market came after the S&P 500 set a record closing high on Tuesday.