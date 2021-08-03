Meet The Reusable Tote Bag Fashion Girls Can't Stop Wearing

Square-toed shoes have been a major part of fashion for centuries. We’ve seen them in many different forms, from sandals to boots and everything in between. The style has its own allure, reminding us of the '90s in the best way possible. Whenever we can’t decide what to wear and it feels too hot to get dressed, square-toed sandals come to the rescue; when we need cold-weather style, square-toed boots are the answer. In reality, who needs rounded toes when you can wear something that feels unique and like a veritable style statement? Square-toed shoes are nostalgic and high-fashion in all the right ways and when wearing them, we never fail to get the standout confidence boost we've been looking for.