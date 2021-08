“Georgia will NOT lock down, or impose statewide mask mandates.” – Those were the words from Georgia Governor Brian Kemp earlier in the week. Kemp went on to say “As the first state in the U.S. to re-open last year – people here know how to protect themselves and their families…” – citing the efforts of, and the vaccines created by, “Operation Warp Speed” as reasons for his decision he noted the vast majority of new hospitalizations have been people who were unvaccinated.