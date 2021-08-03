NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-CORONAVIRUS RELIEF FUND (CDBG-CV)

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Fort Lauderdale is hosting a Public Planning Meeting to review the eligible uses of Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Relief Funds (CDBG-CV) as funded by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and to receive public input on how to best use funds to positively impact the community.

The planning meeting will be held as follows:

August 13, 2021

10:00 AM

CITY COMMISSION CHAMBERS

CITY HALL

100 NORTH ANDREWS AVENUE

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA 33311

The City of Fort Lauderdale is eligible to apply for up to $906,510.00 in CDBG-CV Relief Funds from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Eligible activities include acquisition, public improvements, public facilities, business assistance, microenterprise assistance, public services, planning, and broadband planning and public infrastructure. Under the CARES Act, funding is available through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program for activities which prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Each activity funded by the CDBG Program must meet one of the following Department of Housing and Urban Development required National Objectives: provide benefit to low- and moderate-income (LMI) persons, prevent or eliminate slum or blight conditions, or address urgent community development needs which pose a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community for which other funding is not available.

Anyone needing auxiliary services to assist in inspecting the application or participation at the meeting, please contact the City Clerk at (954) 828-5002 or send an email to rwilliams@fortlauderdale.gov, a minimum of two (2) days prior to the meeting.

The programs offered through the City of Fort Lauderdale Housing and Community Development Division do not discriminate based on race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, familial status or disability.

Informacíon disponible en español telefono 954-828-4530. Pou plis kesyon ki nan kreyòl, tanpri rele 954-828-4530. If you desire oral interpretation at any public meeting or hearing, please advise the City of Fort Lauderdale that you have Limited English Proficiency (LEP) within two (2) days prior to the meeting and we will ensure the appropriate person is available to assist you and interpret for you at the meeting or hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and Florida Statues 286.26, persons with disabilities needing special accommodations to participate in the Public Meeting should contact our office at least 48 hours prior to the meeting at 954-828-4530 for assistance. Additionally, if you are hearing or speech impaired and need assistance, you may contact the Housing and Community Development Division at: 954-828-5069 (TTD / TTY).