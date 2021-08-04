Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Ringgit lower against US dollar at opening

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Aug 4): The ringgit retreated to open lower today as the Brent crude oil price slid. At 9.06am, the local note had dropped to 4.2260/2290 versus the greenback from yesterday's close at 4.2185/2215. Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said weakness in the Brent crude oil...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Islam Malaysia#Us Dollar#Local Currency#Kuala Lumpur#Bernama#Japanese#3 1274 1298#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
Currenciesinvesting.com

Clarida Sends U.S. Dollar Higher

US dollar rebounds on Clarida’s hawkish comments. The US dollar reversed intra-day losses to finish the day higher after the Clarida comments signaling a timetable for Federal Reserve tapering and eventual rate hikes starting in 2023. The dollar index rose 0.23% to 92.28, edging higher to 92.31 in Asia. The index remains in a broader 91.50 to 92.60 range, and I await a break of either side to signal the US dollar’s next medium-term move. That said, a disappointingly low Non-Farm Payrolls print tomorrow should see structural support at 91.50 tested by early next week.
Businessinvesting.com

Yesterday's U.S. Dollar Recovery Stalls

US interest rates and the dollar turned higher following comments by the Fed's Vice Chairman Clarida, who appeared to throw his lot with the more hawkish members. The dollar recovered from weakness that had seen it fall to almost JPY108.70, its lowest level since late May, and lifted the euro to $1.19.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady start as traders mull Fed

(Aug 5): Asian stocks are set for a muted start Thursday after U.S. stocks dipped amid mixed economic data and comments from a Federal Reserve official that the central bank is on course to taper stimulus support. Futures edged lower in Japan and Australia and were flat in Hong Kong....
BusinessFXStreet.com

Silver is pressured amid US dollar bulls

Silver is pressured by a resurfacing US dollar in the forex space. Fed expectations harden towards a hawkish bias in Fed speakers before NFP Friday. After losing 0.5% yesterday, the price of XAG/USD is shedding 0.22% in Asia, drifting from a high of $25.40 to a low of $25.31 and counting.
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Hit As Delta, US Data And China Trump Recovery Hope

Asian markets mostly fell Thursday following a tepid Wall Street lead as traders contemplated mixed US data, concerns about the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant and indications that the Federal Reserve could begin winding back its ultra-loose monetary policy by the end of the year. Adding to selling pressure were concerns...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar steadies as markets weigh economic risks, central bank moves

(Updates market activity, prices; new byline, changes dateline, previous NEW YORK/LONDON) * Dollar steadies under pressure from other safe havens * Swiss franc gains on dollar and euro * Delta variant fears sap risk appetite By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar steadied on Tuesday, after having lost value against the Japanese yen and Swiss franc, as questions about slowing U.S. economic growth and the COVID-19 Delta variant challenged risk appetite. The U.S. dollar dipped below 109 yen, and for a second day gave up as much as 0.4% before recovering half of the day's loss to 109.1 yen. It traded against the Swiss franc as much as 0.3% lower and leveled off with a 0.1% decline for the day. The franc also gained against the euro to its greatest value in nine months. "The Swiss franc and the yen are benefiting as rising coronavirus cases cloud the outlook for growth," said Joe Manimbo, senior market strategist at Western Union Business Solutions. But the moves to the safe haven franc and yen also came alongside reminders that currencies are sensitive to talk from central bankers about pulling back on bond purchases and eventually raising rates as their economies come out of the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Relatively hawkish comments by central bank officials in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday led the Australian dollar and the Kiwi dollar to big gains among major currencies. The index that measures the dollar's strength against a basket of peers was up by a hair to 92.046 at 1902 GMT after declining slightly on Monday. Last week the dollar lost nearly 1% as U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers said they expected it would still be while before job growth allowed them to pull back on support for the economy. Strategists have said they do not expect major moves in the dollar before Friday's U.S. jobs report and maybe not until Fed officials speak at the end of August at a symposium of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The euro was a touch lower at $1.1865, having lost momentum after hitting a one-month high of $1.1909 on Friday. The British pound gained 0.2% to $1.3915. On Thursday the Bank of England will meet and could send hawkish signals on its policies amid optimism about the British economy. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slipped again early on Tuesday before coming back in the afternoon in New York to near Monday's level of 1.179%. The 10-year yield has been trending generally downward since the end of March. Market watchers have pointed to the decline in the 10-year yield as a sign of coming disappointment in economic growth, especially with the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19. "What's keeping the dollar from really benefiting from the flight to safety is that Treasury yields continue to grind lower," Manimbo said. In the United States, COVID-19 hospital admissions in Louisiana and Florida have hit a new peak though top U.S. health expert Anthony Fauci has ruled out another lockdown in the country. ======================================================= Currency bid prices at 3:02PM (1902 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0480 92.0440 +0.02% 2.297% +92.1580 +91.8920 Euro/Dollar $1.1866 $1.1872 -0.05% -2.89% +$1.1894 +$1.1854 Dollar/Yen 109.1000 109.3300 -0.21% +5.59% +109.3350 +108.8750 Euro/Yen 129.44 129.75 -0.24% +1.99% +129.8600 +129.1800 Dollar/Swiss 0.9039 0.9051 -0.12% +2.19% +0.9057 +0.9024 Sterling/Dollar $1.3915 $1.3886 +0.23% +1.87% +$1.3938 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2533 1.2504 +0.25% -1.56% +1.2575 +1.2491 Aussie/Dollar $0.7396 $0.7363 +0.45% -3.85% +$0.7408 +$0.7358 Euro/Swiss 1.0724 1.0745 -0.20% -0.77% +1.0754 +1.0723 Euro/Sterling 0.8525 0.8548 -0.27% -4.61% +0.8553 +0.8525 NZ $0.7016 $0.6968 +0.67% -2.32% +$0.7018 +$0.6966 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8060 8.8275 -0.22% +2.58% +8.8450 +8.7640 Euro/Norway 10.4511 10.4746 -0.22% -0.15% +10.4949 +10.4143 Dollar/Sweden 8.5970 8.5967 -0.06% +4.89% +8.6156 +8.5720 Euro/Sweden 10.2010 10.2071 -0.06% +1.24% +10.2207 +10.1871 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Ritvik Carvalho in London; Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Marguerita Choy)
WorldDailyFx

AUD/USD Analysis: Aussie Dollar Points Higher After Strong Chinese PMI Data

Australian Dollar, RBA, Chinese Caixin PMIs, AUD/USD - Talking Points. Chinese Services PMI prints 54.9, Composite PMI prints 53.1 for month of July. Australian Dollar may look to make sustained break back above 0.7400. Reserve Bank of Australia moves ahead with tapering of bond buying program. Chinese PMI data surpassed...
Stocksfidelity.com

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks Extend Gains, Euro Falls After Services PMI Revised Lower

European stocks rose Wednesday as investors continue to monitor concern over the fast-spreading delta variant. The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 advanced, extending gains after notching record closing levels for two days in a row. Purchasing managers' surveys showed an expansion in activity in the eurozone's manufacturing and services industries in July, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Employment Data Seen Key This Week

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Wednesday, remaining near recent lows ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data which could guide monetary policy thinking at the Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies,...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold flat as investors await direction from US jobs data

BENGALURU (Aug 4): Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with investors awaiting signals from U.S. jobs data on the labour market recovery that could influence the Federal Reserve's tapering plans. Spot gold was flat at $1,809.21 per ounce by 0114 GMT, while U.S. gold futures fell...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Tech stocks fuel Hong Kong reprieve rally as China money returns

(Aug 4): The return of Chinese investors and bargain hunters in tech stocks is giving Hong Kong’s equities market a reprieve from weeks of relentless selling. The Hang Seng Index rose as much 1.7% Wednesday, led by rebound in technology giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., after Chinese state media moderated its criticism of the sector. Anta Sports Products Ltd. surged 10% after Beijing unveiled a massive sports investment plan.
StocksBusiness Insider

Lower Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two of the three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 20 points or 0.3 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,100-point plateau and it's likely to head south again on Tuesday.
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver move lower heading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have moved lower overnight. The yellow metal is trading -0.20% lower at $1809/oz while silver lost around -0.40% to trade at $25.29/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, there is pretty much weakness across the board. Copper is -0.31% lower while spot WTI has also moved -0.68% in the red.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the...
Marketsinvesting.com

RBA Surprises

US Treasury yields were slipping, but the weaker than expected manufacturing ISM, which included the slower rise in price paid since March, sent the 10-year yield below 1.15% and the 30-year below 1.83%. The yen appeared to be the most sensitive of the major currencies to US yields, and the drop in yields saw the dollar trade down to JPY109.20 and post its lowest close since early June.

Comments / 0

Community Policy