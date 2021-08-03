Guide on How to Apply For a Work Permit in Montenegro

Know more about the cost of living in Montenegro in this article. Are you prepared to start a new life here? What should you remember?. If you are considering moving to another country, whether for work, retirement, or just because you like that country and its weather, you should be aware that the cost of living is not the same as in your country. If you move to another state intending to get a job there, the same goes for income. Today we will talk about the prices of utilities, real estate, food, transport, and other daily expenses in Montenegro. About the determinants related to these issues as well.