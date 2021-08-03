Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Guide on How to Apply For a Work Permit in Montenegro

By Fatima Turla
Two Monkeys Travel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a guide to help you apply for a work permit in Montenegro, then you are on the right page! Read more below to learn. The most important question we usually ask before moving to Montenegro is “How can I get a work permit?”. You don’t want to be an illegal worker in a country you’re not from, do you? So if you are planning to settle in this country, here is a guide that will help you apply for a work permit in Montenegro.

twomonkeystravelgroup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Permit#Refugees#Personal Income#The Employment Bureau#Montenegrin#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
LifestyleTwo Monkeys Travel

Expat Life Cost of Living in Montenegro – Is Montenegro Expensive?

Know more about the cost of living in Montenegro in this article. Are you prepared to start a new life here? What should you remember?. If you are considering moving to another country, whether for work, retirement, or just because you like that country and its weather, you should be aware that the cost of living is not the same as in your country. If you move to another state intending to get a job there, the same goes for income. Today we will talk about the prices of utilities, real estate, food, transport, and other daily expenses in Montenegro. About the determinants related to these issues as well.
Lifestyleftnnews.com

IHG to Open A Resort in Montenegro

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) announced a new property opening in Montenegro that will mark the first for the InterContinental brand in the market. InterContinental Resort Amma, Canj – Montenegro will join its IHG-sister property Regent Porto Montenegro in providing guests with a luxury destination overlooking the beautiful Adriatic seafront. The hotel is expected to open by Autumn 2023.
Immigrationcrossroadstoday.com

Belarus to close border as Lithuania turns away migrants

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Belarus on Thursday ordered the country’s security forces to tighten control over the border with Lithuania, which earlier this week started turning away immigrants attempting to cross in from Belarus. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced a surge of mostly...
U.S. Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Von der Leyen calls for US to lift coronavirus entry ban on Europeans

Brussels — EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is calling for the United States to swiftly lift its wide-reaching coronavirus entry ban for arrivals from Europe. "We insist comparable rules be applied to arrivals in both directions," von der Leyen told German media RND in comments published Wednesday. The...
Georgia Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Georgia continues to meet criteria for visa liberalization - European Commission

Aug. 5—Georgia continues to meet the criteria for visa liberalization with the European Union, said the report of the European Commission on monitoring the visa-free regime with Georgia, Trend reports. The EU member states confirm fruitful cooperation with the Georgian authorities on return and readmission issues, the report says. The...
Politicsmymixfm.com

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels...
Travelthetravelmagazine.net

ETIAS: European Travel Authorization System visa waiver program

British travellers and citizens from another 59 countries, including Australia and the US, will be able to apply for admission to the European Union and stay for up to 90 days if they have a valid passport. The proposal for the ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) has now...
Immigrationhot96.com

EU summons Belarus envoy over migrant stream to Lithuania

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has summoned the Belarusian envoy in Brussels and held talks with the Iraqi government after accusing Belarus of using illegal migrants, largely Iraqis, as a political weapon against EU sanctions imposed on Minsk. A spokesperson said the European Commission summoned the envoy on Wednesday...
PoliticsRegister Citizen

Moldova's parliament approves pro-EU government

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Moldova’s parliament on Friday approved the pro-Western president's government after her party won an early election this summer on promises to improve ties with the European union and fight corruption. Parliament approved the government nominated by President Maia Sandu with 61 votes in Moldova’s 101-seat legislature....
Immigrationaudacy.com

Belarus moves to stop Lithuania from sending back migrants

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' border protection agency said on Friday that it tightened control along its border with Lithuania to prevent Lithuanian authorities from sending migrants back to Belarus. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi migrants in the past few months....
Traveloswegocountybusiness.com

Montenegro

Once part of Yugoslavia, this Balkan country may be small, about the size of Connecticut, but it has an amazing diversity of scenery. Most people can’t find Montenegro on a map but this country is an excellent destination for those looking for beaches, adventure and history. Montenegro, which means “Black...
Politicskfgo.com

Poland should not stay in EU at all costs, says minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland should not remain a member of the European Union at all costs, the justice minister said in an interview published on Friday, as he railed against what he called “blackmail” from the bloc over Poland’s judicial reforms. The comments come as tensions between Warsaw and Brussels...
ImmigrationPosted by
Times Leader

Belarus to close border as Lithuania turns away migrants

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Belarus on Thursday ordered the country’s security forces to tighten control over the border with Lithuania, which earlier this week started turning away immigrants attempting to cross in from Belarus. Lithuania, a member of the European Union, has faced a surge of mostly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy