No Rails Ale House Is A Celebration Of Oregon’s Craft Brews And Ciders

Oregon’s craft beer game is strong. It’s home to more than 200 breweries and brew pubs, each producing drafts that are wholly unique to the Beaver State. In Albany, Oregon, there’s a laid-back little ale house that celebrates Oregon’s craft brews and ciders. No Rails Ale House is the perfect place to kick back, relax, and enjoy a taste the best brews in the Beaver State.

No Rails Ale House is owned by a pair of cousins who long dreamed of opening an ale house together. When they both found themselves in the PNW as adults, they decided to make that dream into a reality.

This is a classic ale house: stellar brews, great company, and laid-back vibes. They offer a little bit of everything, and pride themselves on featuring unique, yet-undiscovered libations.

Forget the big-screen TVs and football games; the beer is the star of the show at No Rails Ale House. Inside, you'll find 50 different varieties on tap, many of which hail from the Beaver State.

You'll find Oregon brews from Level Beer, Dirt Road Brewing, Deschutes Brewery, Rogue Ales, and many, many more.

Order a pint, grab some snacks, and settle in for a laid-back evening enjoying the best of the PNW's brews.

To really get a full taste of the PNW, order a beer flight. Pick up to six different varieties, and be sure to try some new-to-you ales, too!

You'll want to sit and savor each individual libation. Get comfortable and play cards or a board game with your group. Cards Against Humanity is always a crowd pleaser!

Afterwards, be sure to peruse the bottle shop at No Rails and pick out your new favorites.

The selection here is massive -- there are nearly 500 different varieties, most of which are made in the PNW.

Address: No Rails Ale House, 117 SE 1st Ave Suite 105, Albany, OR 97321, USA