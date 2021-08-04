Cancel
Oregon State

Lightning Storms Over the Weekend Caused 47 New Fires in Oregon

By Shannon Gormley
WWEEK
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA barrage of lightning bolts over the past few nights sparked new wildfires in drought-stricken Southern Oregon. From July 31 through Aug. 2, lightning caused 47 new fires in Oregon, mostly on the western slopes of the Cascades. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center’s most recent tally, new lightning-caused fires have already consumed almost 380 acres, a figure that’s likely to increase.

