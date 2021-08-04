Gold flat as investors await direction from US jobs data

The U.S. dollar ended the day sharply higher against all of the major currencies, but not before wild swings that took USD/JPY below 109.00 and then back above 109.50. EUR/USD soared to 1.1900 at the start of the New York open, but plunged towards an intraday low of 1.1836 before the London close. We haven’t seen big intraday reversals like this in a while, and the culprit was non-farm payrolls confusion. Private payroll provider ADP reported significantly slower job growth in the month of July, which sent the U.S. dollar tumbling lower. But when non-manufacturing ISM was released, investors were relieved to see service sector job growth. After contracting the previous month, the employment component of non-manufacturing ISM rose to 53.8 from 49.3. The PMI index rose to 64 from 60.1, a new record high that sent the U.S. dollar soaring higher.