An Old-Fashioned Country Store, The Village Mercantile In Mississippi Is As Charming As It Sounds
Rural Mississippi is full of country stores. Not many qualify as a destination, though, but that’s exactly what you’d call The Village Mercantile – a destination. And it’s a destination you’ll want to seek out since it doubles as a restaurant, where you can fill up on burgers, fried bologna, and more.
Ready to plan a visit to The Village Mercantile? For more info, call (601) 624-6261. And make sure to follow The Village Mercantile on Facebook.
So, did you know about The Village Mercantile? Already visited? If so, what’d you think of the merchandise? What about the food? Tell us!
