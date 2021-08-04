An Old-Fashioned Country Store, The Village Mercantile In Mississippi Is As Charming As It Sounds

Rural Mississippi is full of country stores. Not many qualify as a destination, though, but that’s exactly what you’d call The Village Mercantile – a destination. And it’s a destination you’ll want to seek out since it doubles as a restaurant, where you can fill up on burgers, fried bologna, and more.

If you’re craving a small town adventure, The Village Mercantile definitely fits the bill. It’s tucked away in Satartia, a 68-person village in Yazoo County.

Borne out of necessity, it opened in April 2021. Satartia's only store closed in 2019.

Stocked with everything from home-made cakes and locally made honey to dog food and toilet paper, it’s quickly grown into a town staple. But it’s not just locals who love it.

It’s become a popular pit stop for travelers on Highway 3, and it’s plain to see why The Village Mercantile has been so well received – it’s as charming as can be!

First off, it’s authentically old-fashioned. Housed in an old bait shop and convenience store, it has features, like wood floors and antique gas pumps. And then, there’s the food.

Remember, The Village Mercantile doubles as a restaurant, which serves up tasty homemade fare.

The creative burgers, which boast unconventional topping combos, are the #1 seller. The fried bologna sandwich is a close second.

Prefer to cook at home? No problem! The Village Mercantile has a butcher on hand to cut rib-eye steaks to your liking.

