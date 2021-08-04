Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

An Old-Fashioned Country Store, The Village Mercantile In Mississippi Is As Charming As It Sounds

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 1 day ago

Rural Mississippi is full of country stores. Not many qualify as a destination, though, but that’s exactly what you’d call The Village Mercantile – a destination. And it’s a destination you’ll want to seek out since it doubles as a restaurant, where you can fill up on burgers, fried bologna, and more.

We’re aware that these uncertain times are limiting many aspects of life. While we continue to feature destinations that make our state wonderful, please take proper precautions or add them to your bucket list to see at a later date. If you know of a local business that could use some extra support during these times, please nominate them here: onlyinyourstate.com/nominate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RTkr_0bH8z4Pk00
If you’re craving a small town adventure, The Village Mercantile definitely fits the bill. It’s tucked away in Satartia, a 68-person village in Yazoo County.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8qr2_0bH8z4Pk00
Borne out of necessity, it opened in April 2021. Satartia's only store closed in 2019.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxVkW_0bH8z4Pk00
Stocked with everything from home-made cakes and locally made honey to dog food and toilet paper, it’s quickly grown into a town staple. But it’s not just locals who love it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aN786_0bH8z4Pk00
It’s become a popular pit stop for travelers on Highway 3, and it’s plain to see why The Village Mercantile has been so well received – it’s as charming as can be!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQ1V6_0bH8z4Pk00
First off, it’s authentically old-fashioned. Housed in an old bait shop and convenience store, it has features, like wood floors and antique gas pumps. And then, there’s the food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SllNP_0bH8z4Pk00
Remember, The Village Mercantile doubles as a restaurant, which serves up tasty homemade fare.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohixT_0bH8z4Pk00
The creative burgers, which boast unconventional topping combos, are the #1 seller. The fried bologna sandwich is a close second.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6eS2_0bH8z4Pk00
Prefer to cook at home? No problem! The Village Mercantile has a butcher on hand to cut rib-eye steaks to your liking.

Ready to plan a visit to The Village Mercantile? For more info, call (601) 624-6261. And make sure to follow The Village Mercantile on Facebook.

So, did you know about The Village Mercantile? Already visited? If so, what’d you think of the merchandise? What about the food? Tell us!

This isn’t the only can’t-miss country store in Mississippi. Click here to read about the Old Country Store, one of Mississippi’s best small-town restaurants.

Comments / 2

Only In Mississippi

Only In Mississippi

4K+
Followers
340
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Mississippi is for people who LOVE the Magnolia State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Mississippi#The Old Country Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Thanks To The Cat Island Vacation Experience You Can Enjoy An Island Getaway Here In Mississippi

If staying on an island in a huge house sounds like your idea of a great getaway, you’ve got to book The Cat Island Vacation Experience. Offered by Shore Thing Charters, the vacay package includes accommodations – complete with a private chef – and transportation to and from Cat Island.   So, are you ready […] The post Thanks To The Cat Island Vacation Experience You Can Enjoy An Island Getaway Here In Mississippi  appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Cool Off This Summer At These 6 Mississippi State Parks

This summer, when you need a respite from the summer heat, skip the water park and hit up a Mississippi state park! Much more than nature trails and campgrounds, the six state parks below boast everything from waterfalls and beaches to slides, splash pads, and pools. So, did you know about these parks? Or their […] The post Cool Off This Summer At These 6 Mississippi State Parks appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Treat Yourself With A Visit To Sweet Dulce, A Shaved Ice Shop In Mississippi

The classic sno-ball gets a sophisticated makeover at Sweet Dulce! One of Mississippi’s newest sweet shops, Sweet Dulce specializes in hand-crafted gourmet shaved ice. Sure to hit the spot, the icy creations are full of flavor and come topped with everything from fresh fruit to cheesecake and gummy bears.   Ready to visit Sweet Dulce? […] The post Treat Yourself With A Visit To Sweet Dulce, A Shaved Ice Shop In Mississippi      appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Dine Alongside The Beautiful Bogue Chitto River At Outpost Grill In Mississippi

For the most part, waterfront restaurants are on the fancier side – and have prices that match. But, what if we told you that we found a riverside restaurant with tasty, affordable grub AND a laidback setting? This type of place might sound like something from a culinary dream, but it’s real, and it’s officially […] The post Dine Alongside The Beautiful Bogue Chitto River At Outpost Grill In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

A Train Car Turned Sweet Shop, Caboose Cones In Mississippi Is Sure To Delight Kids And Kids At Heart

The next time you get a hankering for something sweet haul your caboose to Caboose Cones! Not your typical sweet shop, it’s housed in an old caboose (hence the name). Between the unique setting and menu filled with ice cream, snowballs, and other treats, a visit is sure to delight kids and kids at heart. […] The post A Train Car Turned Sweet Shop, Caboose Cones In Mississippi Is Sure To Delight Kids And Kids At Heart       appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

With Cozy Accommodations And Some Great Amenities, The Whole Family Will Love This KOA Campground In Mississippi

Camping is a classic family pastime, and when your clan is ready to embark on a rustic adventure, we’ve got just the place – Meridian East/Toomsuba KOA Journey. From a variety of camping options to amenities, like a pool and one-of-a-kind water slide, it’s got everything you could want in a campground – and more! […] The post With Cozy Accommodations And Some Great Amenities, The Whole Family Will Love This KOA Campground In Mississippi       appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

St. Mary Basilica Is A Pretty Place Of Worship In Mississippi

A common response of first-time visitors to St. Mary Basilica in downtown Natchez, Mississippi, is a feeling of being overwhelmed, having underestimated the impact of what they would see inside. As the oldest Catholic building still in use in the state, the basilica is considered the city’s central landmark, with its Gothic Revival architecture, historic […] The post St. Mary Basilica Is A Pretty Place Of Worship In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

A Charming, Little-Known Water Park, You Should Beat The Summer Heat At Bogue Chitto Water Park In Mississippi

Usually, when you think of a water park, you think of slides, rides, and crowds. But, that’s not always the case. Mississippi is home to several natural water parks, like Bogue Chitto Water Park. Offering just as much fun as traditional water parks – minus hoards of people – it’s the perfect place to beat […] The post A Charming, Little-Known Water Park, You Should Beat The Summer Heat At Bogue Chitto Water Park In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Grab Some Barbecue And Rent A Kayak At This Awesome Spot In Mississippi

Nothing will work up your appetite faster than a day out on the water. This may be a well-known fact, yet there aren’t many outfitters that serve great grub – in addition to renting the supplies needed to have some water-related fun. However, there is one spot where you can grab some great grub AND […] The post Grab Some Barbecue And Rent A Kayak At This Awesome Spot In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

The Most Unique Campsite In Mississippi That’s Pure Magic

Forget about pitching a tent. At the most unique campsite in Mississippi, you don’t need a tent, and that’s because it’s got a yurt! But not just any yurt. This yurt is spacious and stocked with everything from books and games to an antique piano. It’s pure magic! Well, what do you think? Are you […] The post The Most Unique Campsite In Mississippi That’s Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

This Unspoiled Beach In Mississippi Is Like A Dream Come True

A quiet, undeveloped beach sounds like paradise, doesn’t it? Well, we’ve got some great news for you – such a place exists, and it’s right here in Mississippi! Just a few miles from the state’s coastline, this unspoiled beach in Mississippi is like a dream come true. Are you ready to plan a visit to […] The post This Unspoiled Beach In Mississippi Is Like A Dream Come True appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

This Sugary-Sweet Ice Cream Shop In Mississippi Serves Enormous Portions You’ll Love

I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream…especially when enormous portions are involved! And that’s exactly what you’ll find at Velvet Cream, an old-fashioned drive-in known for its epic sweets. From towering ice cream cones to an 8-pound ice cream bucket, it’s the perfect place to satisfy your sweet tooth. Is your mouth […] The post This Sugary-Sweet Ice Cream Shop In Mississippi Serves Enormous Portions You’ll Love appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Big Creek Water Park Is One Of The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In Mississippi

Mississippi is home to several great water parks. The larger, well-known parks tend to get crowded during the hot days of summer, which is why it’s wise to seek out a smaller, lesser-known park. Lucky for you, we’ve got just the place – Big Creek Water Park. One of the most underrated summer destinations in […] The post Big Creek Water Park Is One Of The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Visit One Of The Spookiest And Oldest Graveyards In The Country At La Pointe-Krebs Cemetery In Mississippi

In Mississippi, there are spooky cemeteries, and there are historic cemeteries. There are also spooky historic cemeteries. If you’re a fan of the latter, you’ve got to visit the La Pointe-Krebs Cemetery. Not only is it one of the oldest cemeteries in the U.S., but it’s purportedly haunted. For more information, call the La Pointe-Krebs […] The post Visit One Of The Spookiest And Oldest Graveyards In The Country At La Pointe-Krebs Cemetery In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Yazoo City, MSPosted by
Only In Mississippi

Head To The Delta Of Mississippi To Visit Ubon’s, A Charming, Old Fashioned Restaurant

When thinking of the Mississippi Delta, BBQ probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind…but that’s about to change. And that’s because it’s in the Delta that you’ll find Ubon’s, an award-winning BBQ restaurant that lives up to its reputation tenfold. For more information, call Ubon’s at (662) 716-7100. You can also visit the […] The post Head To The Delta Of Mississippi To Visit Ubon’s, A Charming, Old Fashioned Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Hop In Your Car And Take Grenada Lake Loop For An Incredible 50-Mile Scenic Drive In Mississippi

Mississippi isn’t exactly known for its diverse terrain. However, there’s more to the state than stretches of flat nothingness. And the Grenada Lake Loop serves as proof. Circling its namesake lake, the route is dotted with bluffs, which just so happen to provide some stellar views of the water below. Well, what do you think? […] The post Hop In Your Car And Take Grenada Lake Loop For An Incredible 50-Mile Scenic Drive In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

After A Short Hiatus, Mississippi’s Favorite Donut Spot, TatoNut Donut Shop, Has Re-Opened

We’ve got some sweet news. After being closed for the first half of 2021, the TatoNut Donut Shop has finally re-opened. If you were already familiar with the famous donuts prior to the shop’s closure, you’ve undoubtedly missed them. And if you haven’t had the pleasure of sampling the sweet creations yet, now’s your chance! […] The post After A Short Hiatus, Mississippi’s Favorite Donut Spot, TatoNut Donut Shop, Has Re-Opened   appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Tishomingo State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Mississippi And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

There are a lot of great state parks in Mississippi. However, only one can be the best, and according to Travel and Leisure, that distinction goes to Tishomingo State Park. It’s not hard to see why the park was picked. It boasts some of the most unique terrain in the entire state – and that’s […] The post Tishomingo State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Mississippi And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 2

Community Policy