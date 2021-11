The young male elk was found unable to stand on private property outside Yamhill.The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for the public's help as it investigates a case in which an elk was paralyzed and apparently left to die by a poacher outside Yamhill. State officials say that the Oregon State Police was contacted Oct. 29 by a member of the public who reported seeing a young male elk unable to use its hind legs. The elk was found on private property at the end of Dodson Road, northwest of the city of Yamhill, according to the...

YAMHILL, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO