ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court has a new justice on the bench. Judge Verda Colvin was sworn in Thursday evening by Governor Brian Kemp. "There’s a lot more to Judge Colvin in my option than what we have seen on paper. She upholds, in my opinion, the highest ideals of what the people of our state expect from their judicial system. Wisdom, justice, and moderation," Kemp said. "But also compassion, belief in the rule of law, integrity, and a heart for the community she serves."