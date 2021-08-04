Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery From Spinal Cord Injury

By Max Goodman
Posted by 
JetsCountry
JetsCountry
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiLn1_0bH8sR8V00

Toward the end of another jam-packed day at Jets training camp, practice came to a screeching halt Tuesday afternoon when offensive lineman Cameron Clark sustained a neck injury.

Reporters at the facility in Florham Park detailed the scene as Clark lay motionless, surrounded by trainers before he was taken away on a stretcher.

Initially, head coach Robert Saleh didn't have too much information to share regarding what happened to the second-year lineman. He recalled spotting Clark go down out of the corner of his eye, saying he needed to go back and watch the tape to see exactly what transpired.

Hours later, the Jets delivered some good news. The lineman is expected to make a full recovery from what was diagnosed as a spinal cord contusion.

"Football goes away at that moment," Saleh told reporters. "It’s about the person and his family, his mom and everyone in his life. That’s what takes precedence at that moment and so football just goes away. You get empathy in the sense that we all have families."

Clark will remain at nearby Morristown Medical Center for further evaluation and observation overnight, the team added. The 23-year-old was a fourth-rounder picked up by the Jets in the 2020 NFL draft. He has yet to officially make his NFL debut.

"Cameron, a tremendous young man and he’s got a lot of great work ethic," Saleh said. "He’s well liked in the room. The game is very important to him. He’d been moving in the right direction. Hopefully everything comes out good on these checkup’s and we can get him back here soon."

The sobering injury turned out to be the final play of the day for New York—the first padded practice of training camp—as Saleh chose to call practice.

"I cut it. There was supposed to be one more period, but we just cut it, there was no point," he said.

Saleh wasn't the only one shaken up by what happened.

"Man, it’s scary," rookie quarterback Zach Wilson said. "What it takes to get to this position and then just how that can change his life, I don’t know how serious anything is, but you feel for the dude and you take every day and approach every play like it could be your last. I’m not sure if it is, he could be back tomorrow, I have no idea but it’s just a scary situation when someone is getting carted off the field. You just pray that he’s going to be alright. You hope God can just watch over him and everything he’s doing. It kind of just shocks everyone a little bit."

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 1

JetsCountry

JetsCountry

New York City, NY
133
Followers
171
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

JetsCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Jets

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Cord Injury#The Jets#American Football#Twitter#Jets Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: OL Cameron Clark leaves practice in an ambulance

The NY Jets held their first training camp practice with pads on Tuesday. But the practice came to an unfortunately early end when backup offensive lineman Cameron Clark suffered what could be a serious injury. On what would be the final play of the afternoon, Clark went down with an...
NFLchatsports.com

Jets OT Cameron Clark Taken to Hospital After Suffering Neck Injury at Practice

New York Jets offensive tackle Cameron Clark was transported to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury during practice Tuesday, according to the Associated Press' Dennis Waszak Jr. Waszak reported Clark was participating in a team drill when he "went down" and "didn't appear to be moving before trainers...
NFLPosted by
JetsCountry

Jets Finally Add Veteran to Quarterback Room, Sign Josh Johnson

The Jets have finally added a veteran to their quarterback room. New York signed 35-year-old signal-caller Josh Johnson, the team confirmed on Wednesday. With rookie Zach Wilson and two other young quarterbacks—James Morgan and Mike White—on New York's roster, now the Jets have a well-traveled QB with plenty of experience in this league.
NFLUSA Today

Robert Saleh impressed by Trevon Wesco's transition to fullback

The Trevon Wesco fullback experiment seems to be going well for the Jets through the first few practices of training camp. Robert Saleh wouldn’t go into detail about Wesco’s usage in Mike LaFleur’s offense, but the head coach did praise the converted tight end for his transition to a new position.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Practice Report | OL Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Spinal Cord Injury

For close to two hours on Tuesday, the practice fields at One Jets Drive were a collection of familiar sounds with pads popping, music blaring and young men communicating and celebrating the game they love. But then after a rep in a team period, second-year OL Cameron Clark lay motionless on the ground after sustaining a neck injury. Head coach Robert Saleh ended the practice and team doctors and medical personnel attended to Clark. For approximately 10 minutes, there was silence before Clark was placed on a stretcher and cart, and finally moved into an ambulance.
NFLuticaphoenix.net

Jets say guard Clark has spinal-cord contusion

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets guard Cameron Clark was taken via ambulance to a local hospital after suffering an injury Tuesday near the end of practice. The Jets announced later Tuesday that Clark has spinal-cord contusion and will be kept in the hospital overnight for observation. The team said he is expected to make a full recovery.
NFLjetnation.com

Saleh on the Offensive Line

On Monday Robert Saleh gave his thoughts on the upgrades made to the NY Jets offensive line. It’s just been a few days with Morgan Moses but what have you seen with him being out there and some much speculation there for a while that you were going to bring him in, what was the importance of getting him in here?
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy