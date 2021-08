Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts. Washington, D.C. – On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced that their bipartisan, bicameral Finish the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) Act will be included in the bipartisan infrastructure agreement. This outcome was negotiated by 22 bipartisan Senators. For the first time since 2012, the bipartisan infrastructure agreement includes $1.25 billion in dedicated funding over five years for the Appalachian transportation network. West Virginia would receive nearly $200 million toward the completion of Corridor H.