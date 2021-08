WHAT: The annual Delta Chicken Festival. WHEN: Friday 5-10:30 p.m., Saturday noon-11 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. WHERE: Delta Municipal Park on Taylor Street in Delta. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Friday — The midway opens at 5 p.m.; chicken carryouts and dinners are sold from 5-8 p.m.; the milkshake and hamburger stand will be open from 5-10:15 p.m.; the Nate Parsons 3-on-3 basketball tournament will start at 6 p.m.; the beer tent will be open from 6 p.m.-midnight; the youth baseball tournament will run from 6-10 p.m., live entertainment will be performed by the Skittle Bots from 7:30 p.m.-midnight (with a break during the fireworks); bingo will be played from 7-10:30 p.m.; and fireworks sponsored by the F.O.E. #2597 and Auxiliary will start at 10:30 p.m.