The Eagle Wings Booster Club is inviting you to join them at their meeting this Monday, August 9th at 7pm in the auditorium lobby. Parkway athletics has shown excellence in both boys and girls sports. Let’s join together and help our student athletes continue to compete at this high level. Together we will be instrumental in bringing glory to God through promoting school spirit, good sportsmanship, hospitality, fellowship, and Christian principals while Challenging Minds, Capturing Hearts and Cultivating Gifts.