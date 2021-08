As you travel around East and Southeast Texas on Wednesday (7/21), here's a heads up from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). They're continuing its enforcement efforts across Texas focusing specifically on violations of the state’s Move Over/Slow Down law. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year at various locations in Texas, with several operations planned in July. One of those operations will take place in the Southeast Texas Region throughout the day on Wednesday, July 21.