Curry lands second $200M contract of career with Warriors

By Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Stephen Curry has landed the second $200 million-plus contract of his career. He reached agreement on a $215 million, four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors that takes him through the 2025-26 season. Curry's agent, Jeff Austin of Octagon, confirmed the new deal for the star...

