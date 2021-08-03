Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Physical Edition Delayed By COVID-19, Now Launching September 21
It looks like Doki Doki Literature Club Plus fans will have to wait a little longer to obtain the game physically in their hands. Serenity Forge has announced that the physical edition release of the game has been delayed due to “unforeseen delays with manufacturing and shipping as a result of COVID-19”. As such, the physical edition will now be launching on 21 September 2021 instead.nintendosoup.com
