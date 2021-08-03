Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Physical Edition Delayed By COVID-19, Now Launching September 21

Ember Labs has announced that it is delaying the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits by a month. The game was slated to be released on August 24th, but the studio has now confirmed that it will instead be released on September 21st. The reason for this delay is that Ember Labs requires a bit more time to polish Kena: Bridge of Spirits for all platforms before release, and the extra time will allow for that to be carried out so the game runs smoother. The full statement is below.