Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus Physical Edition Delayed By COVID-19, Now Launching September 21

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Doki Doki Literature Club Plus fans will have to wait a little longer to obtain the game physically in their hands. Serenity Forge has announced that the physical edition release of the game has been delayed due to “unforeseen delays with manufacturing and shipping as a result of COVID-19”. As such, the physical edition will now be launching on 21 September 2021 instead.

nintendosoup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Literature#Serenity Forge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has another slight delay, now releasing September

Ember Labs has announced that it is delaying the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits by a month. The game was slated to be released on August 24th, but the studio has now confirmed that it will instead be released on September 21st. The reason for this delay is that Ember Labs requires a bit more time to polish Kena: Bridge of Spirits for all platforms before release, and the extra time will allow for that to be carried out so the game runs smoother. The full statement is below.
Video GamesGematsu

ConnecTank launches September 28

Multiplayer tank battle and puzzle game ConnecTank will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on September 28, publisher Natsume and developer YummyYummyTummy announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Making deliveries is never an easy job. But throw in...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

SkateBIRD delayed to September, post-launch support confirmed

SkateBIRD won’t be launching on August 12 as originally planned. Glass Bottom Games has set a new date, moving the title back to September 16. SkateBIRD is being delayed to ensure a simultaneous release across all platforms as well as updates and polish, including mission objective refinements, UI and sound improvements, a camera overhaul, and more.
Video Gamespsu.com

Truck Driver Premium Edition Launches September 30 On PS5 With All DLC

Truck Driver Premium Edition is officially hitting PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 30, complete with a host of visual improvements and a truckload of DLC under the hood. Featuring spruced up truck models and taking full advantage of the graphical muscle of Sony and Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, Truck Driver Premium Edition adds all previously-released DLC including Paint Jobs, Hidden Places & Damage System, and Heading North.
Recipesnoobfeed.com

Kitaria Fables Getting Physical Editions

Physical copies still matter to a lot of gamers and today PQube announced that fans waiting for Kitaria Fables can pre-order one now. Pre-orders are now open for PS4, PS5, and Switch. · Amazon – Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4. · Funstock – Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4. · More retailers here:...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

New World Is Delayed, Again; Now Launching September 28th

Amazon Game Studios announced today that it was delayed their upcoming MMORPG, New World, by a month today. This isn't the first time the MMO has been delayed, and now the anticipated MMO will launch on September 28th. You'll recall that last year New World was delayed until Spring 2021...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Spelunker HD Deluxe Launches Tomorrow for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher ININ Games and developer Tozai announced Spelunker HD Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the west tomorrow, August 6. You can pre-order a limited physical copy on Strictly Limited Games. Limited and Collector's editions are available. View a new trailer of the game below:
Video Gamesvg247.com

New World sees another delay, now releasing in September

Amazon has delayed the release of its MMO New World. Those looking to try out New World will have to wait an additional month, Amazon has announced. The delay announcement states that during the recent closed beta, the team was given “a ton of feedback,” and that due to this, it wants to make improvements based on said feedback.
Retailgodisageek.com

Huntdown gets physical launch and Collector’s Edition makes a comeback

Easy Trigger Games and Coffee Stain Publishing have announced the launch date of a premium boxed edition of Huntdown as well as the second run of Huntdown’s Collector’s Edition. Both the premium boxed and Collector’s Editions will be available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide. Announced at Limited Run Games’...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Physical Edition Physical Edition Is Out Now

PM Studios has launched a brand new physical edition of Where The Water Tastes Like Wine for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 platforms today. Whether you’re preparing to get back outside into the real world or curling up inside for a little longer, you’ll be able to keep a copy of Where The Water Tastes Like Wine with you. Today players can take hold of their adventure as PM Studios, Dim Bulb Games, and Serenity Forge release a range of physical versions of this narrative adventure.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

RICO London is launching in September

The upcoming sequel to Ground Shatter’s rather glorious cel-shaded FPS breach-em-up RICO has gone and got itself a release date. The London based sequel (rather brilliantly titled RICO London) will launch on Steam, PS4, Xbox One and Switch on September 2nd. You can check out the games official Steam page...
Video GamesGematsu

Golf Club: Wasteland launches September 3

Golf Club: Wasteland will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 3 for $9.99 / €9.99, publisher Untold Tales and developer Demagog Studio. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. Urban Wasteland Adventure Golf. The rich...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Power Pro Kun Pocket R Launches November 25th For Switch In Japan

Konami has announced the release date for Power Pro Kun Pocket R in Japan. The latest entry in the Power Pro Baseball spin-off series is scheduled to launch on November 25th for Switch in Japan. Early purchase copies of the game will also include the 2006 Gameboy Advance game Power Pocket Dash as a bonus.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Classes are now in session for Dodgeball Academia on the Nintendo Switch

After making its debut during E3 2021, Dodgeball Academia is now available for the Nintendo Switch! This sports RPG takes the schoolyard game of dodgeball and turns it into a solid, yet zany, adventure in building the best dodgeball team while unearthing secrets at school. For anyone who found themselves pouring hours into the GameBoy Advance launch title Super Dodge Ball Advance, this looks like a great addition to your Nintendo Switch library. Check out the launch trailer for yourself:
Video Gamespsu.com

Studio Aurum’s RPG Monster Crown Hits PS4 On October 12

Studio Aurum and Soedesco have announced that RPG Monster Crown will launch on October 12, 2021 for PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Monster Crown originally launched in Early Access for PC users, and has received over 40 update since launching, among which includes extra story beats, additional monsters, new features and regions, and more.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Train First Class Coming To Switch August 19th

Good Shepherd Entertainment has announced they will be bringing Monster Train First Class to Switch later this month. Monster Train is a roguelike deck-building card-battler game where players must guide a train filled with monsters to re-ignite the fires of hell. The First Class version for Switch will contain the “The Last Divinity” DLC and bonus cards, as well as all updated and new features that were added to the game since its original launch on Steam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy