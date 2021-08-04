Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Jury Convicts Leader of Nevada City-Based Mortgage Fraud Scheme

Shore News Network
 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, a federal jury found James Christopher Castle, 57, formerly of Petaluma, guilty of 35 counts in a bank fraud scheme that sought to fraudulently eliminate home mortgages and then profit on the subsequent home sales, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. This was the first jury trial in the Eastern District of California since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

