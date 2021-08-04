Cancel
Texas Man Pleads Guilty For His Role In Cocaine Conspiracy Stretching From El Paso To Buffalo

PHONE: (716) 843-5817. BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Edgar Pavia, 44, of El Paso, Texas, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and conspiring to commit money laundering. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $20,000,000 fine.

