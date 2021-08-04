Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker, LA

Baker Man Sentenced to 112 Months in Federal Prison for Gun and Drug Charges

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Acting United States Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Brian Spears, age 43, of Baker, Louisiana, to 112 months in federal prison following his convictions for possession with the intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax and Tramadol and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Court further sentenced Jones to serve 3 years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearms involved be forfeited.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baker, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Baker, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baker, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Prison#Court#Ebrso#Ak 47#Community#Federal State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Eagle Butte, SDPosted by
Shore News Network

Eagle Butte Man Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man was sentenced of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance on August 2, 2021, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court. Anthony Story, age 43, was sentenced to 63 months in federal...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Shore News Network

Detroit man indicted on drug and firearms charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Alante Martel Nelson, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted today on drug and firearms charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Nelson, 28, was indicted on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Nelson...
Marshall County, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Marshall County man indicted on drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Dalton Kade Riggs, of Cameron, West Virginia, was indicted today on a methamphetamine charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Riggs, 33, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Riggs is accused of selling methamphetamine in Marshall County in March 2021. Riggs...
New Martinsville, WVPosted by
Shore News Network

Wetzel County man indicted on drug and firearm charges

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Franklin Keith Dotson, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was indicted today on methamphetamine and firearm charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Dotson, 43, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one...
Lansing, MIPosted by
Shore News Network

16 Defendants Charged For Drug Trafficking In Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that 16 defendants were arrested and charged with drug-trafficking crimes arising out of the Lansing, Michigan area. Eight defendants were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Seven other defendants were charged in a different criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. One defendant was charged by indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

New Orleans Men Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Heroin

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – The Honorable Sarah S. Vance sentenced ALLEN ROBERTSON, age 32, and TARON BROWN, age 24, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, for violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. ROBERTSON was sentenced for the violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 846 and BROWN was sentenced for the violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(C).
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Three drug traffickers convicted of drug and money laundering conspiracies, as well as illegal gun possession, following a two-week jury trial

Seattle – Three men were convicted late yesterday of multiple federal felonies for distributing fentanyl disguised as oxycodone pills in Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom Counties, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. The leader of the drug ring, Bradley Woolard, 42, of Arlington, was convicted of 28 counts involving conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, illegal gun possession, and possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them. Co-defendants Anthony Pelayo, 34, of Marysville, and Jerome Isham, 40, of Everett, were also convicted of conspiracies related to drug distribution and illegal gun possession.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Tacoma couple caught with more than 23 pounds of methamphetamine sentenced to lengthy prison terms

Seattle – A Tacoma couple who had large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA in their home were sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma for being armed drug traffickers, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Jaymes Arthur Gallagher, 34, was sentenced to 7 years in prison and Brittany Nicole Chipman, 28, was sentenced to 5-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle ordered both to be on four years of supervised release following their prison terms. “The quantity of methamphetamine in this case is staggering… and it is not just addicts that are suffering, it is their families too,” Judge Settle said at the Chipman sentencing hearing.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Centre County Woman Sentenced For Mail Theft

WILLIAMSPORT – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that Jessica Stover, age 27, of Millheim, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2021, by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to one year of probation for theft of mail. Stover was also ordered to pay $350 in restitution and a $300 fine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy