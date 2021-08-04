Baker Man Sentenced to 112 Months in Federal Prison for Gun and Drug Charges

Seattle – A Tacoma couple who had large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA in their home were sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma for being armed drug traffickers, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Jaymes Arthur Gallagher, 34, was sentenced to 7 years in prison and Brittany Nicole Chipman, 28, was sentenced to 5-and-a-half years in prison. U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle ordered both to be on four years of supervised release following their prison terms. “The quantity of methamphetamine in this case is staggering… and it is not just addicts that are suffering, it is their families too,” Judge Settle said at the Chipman sentencing hearing.