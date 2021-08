GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced today that 16 defendants were arrested and charged with drug-trafficking crimes arising out of the Lansing, Michigan area. Eight defendants were charged in a criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Seven other defendants were charged in a different criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. One defendant was charged by indictment with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine base.