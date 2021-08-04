Justice Department Settles With Florida’s Volusia County School District To Protect Students With Disabilities From Classroom Removals And Other Discrimination

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco joined Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”), and Dermot Shea, Police Commissioner for the City of New York (“NYPD”), for the announcement today of a third superseding indictment charging JAMES THOMAS, a/k/a “Spazz,” DUVAUGHN WILSON, a/k/a “Dupree,” COURTNEY SCHLOSS, a/k/a “Bway,” a/k/a “Balenci,” KEN ALEXANDER, a/k/a “Ryu,” ARGAM TAJ, a/k/a “Sour,” SAMUEL TAJ, a/k/a “Sosa,” CHRISTOPHER MACHADO, a/k/a “Chris Elite,” HARLIE RAMOS, a/k/a “White Girl,” and JAMEL THOMAS, a/k/a “Mel,” with conspiracy to commit gun trafficking and gun trafficking, in connection with their involvement in a scheme to illegally transport firearms from Georgia for resale to residents of New York. THOMAS, WILSON, and SCHLOSS were also charged with interstate travel with intent to engage in gun trafficking. This case is assigned to United States District Judge Sidney H. Stein.