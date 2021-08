Of the many ways to heat your house, none is more convenient that an electric space heater, which is why these portable heaters are so ubiquitous. People use them to heat rooms and garages, to provide personal heat to keep their feet warm, and even to improve growing conditions in greenhouses. They are ideal for these and other situations because they provide instant, emission-free heat as soon as you plug them in and turn them on. They have drawbacks, the main one being the use of electricity, which is expensive and won't be an eco-friendly source of heating energy until power companies fully commit to renewable fuels, but since they are typically used for intermittent heating, the benefits of portable electric heaters usually outweigh the drawbacks.