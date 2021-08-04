Cancel
Black women, across generations, heed Biles’ Olympic example

By AARON MORRISON, ASTRID GALVAN, DEEPTI HAJELA Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka. Simone Biles. Both are prominent young Black women under the pressure of a global Olympic spotlight that few human beings ever know. Both have faced major career crossroads at the Tokyo Games. Both cited pressure and mental health. The glare is even hotter for...

Simone Biles
#Black Women#Olympics#Ap
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
