In the second game of a three-game series against the Red Sox, Boston was able to silence the bats of the Tigers and homer their way to a 4-1 victory. Casey Mize started against Eduardo Rodriguez, and despite Rodriguez’s 5.33 ERA he was able to shut down Detroit over his five innings pitched. Both teams struggled with runners in scoring position — they each failed to score with runners on first and third in the first inning — but ultimately it was Boston’s three home runs to Detroit’s one that was the difference in the game.