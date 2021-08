TREES SEEM TO BE HOT. Trees are so important that they should always be a hot topic, but lately I keep seeing things about trees. Orion magazine has a new book coming out called “Old Growth: The Best Writing About Trees” with a foreword by Robin Wall Kimmerer, an environmental and forestry professor at SUNY. The book is a collection of essays and poems “about the rich inner lives of trees” and is described by Orion as “a canopied compendium of our long history of engagement with arboreal culture.” Rick Bass, Ursula K. Le Guin and Michael Pollan are a few of the more recognizable contributors. Available in August, you can preorder Old Growth ($15) at orionmagazine.org.