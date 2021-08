It looked to be another busy day on the practice field for the Buckeyes on Thursday as they continue to prep for the season opener. Freshman quarterback Kyle McCord has lost his black stripe, which of course shows the young talent already starting to come into their own. It’s a time where all sights are on the current roster, but even during a non-stop camp season, the Buckeyes are still in the recruiting news as multiple targets made it known they are ready to announce their commitments.