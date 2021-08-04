Cancel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Rekor Systems, Inc. F/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - REKR; NVMM

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REKR; NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Rekor securities during the Class Period, you have until August 30, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Rekor, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

One of the main drivers of Rekor's business is its automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology, which the Company has pitched to investors as a major market opportunity since at least 2018. For example, Rekor has consistently touted the purportedly lucrative prospects of its uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED") partnership with the State of Oklahoma (" Oklahoma"), under which the Company receives compensation and commission fees in exchange for using its technology to scan vehicle license plates and compare them against a database to identify vehicles without auto-insurance. Fueled by management commentary, Rekor's stock price has ballooned under the market perception that the Oklahoma UVED partnership is not only lucrative but the first stepping-stone to capturing similar deals with other municipalities.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rekor's ALPR technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (ii) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (iii) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (iv) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2021, a bill authorizing the establishment of a state UVED program was excluded from the Texas Legislature's Daily House Calendar and left pending in a state committee. Because May 10, 2021 was the deadline for the Texas UVED bill to move from the committee, news sources reported significant market speculation that the bill was dead. Further, on a post-market earnings call that same day to discuss Rekor's first quarter 2021 financial results, Defendant Berman also indicated that Rekor may not secure a UVED agreement with Texas.

On news of the Texas UVED bill's exclusion from the Texas Legislature's Daily House Calendar, Rekor's stock price fell $5.20 per share, or 27.5%, to close at $13.71 per share on May 10, 2021. Then, following Defendants' post-market conference call with investors the same day, Rekor's stock price fell an additional $2.45 per share, or 17.87%, to close at $11.26 per share on May 11, 2021—representing a two-day total decline of $7.65 per share, or 40.45%.

Then, on May 26, 2021, private investor Western Edge published a report addressing Rekor, entitled "Rekor Systems: Lackluster Growth Runway And Exaggerated Insurance Scheme Raise Substantial Downside Risk." The Western Edge report alleged, among other things, that global competition was "miles ahead" of Rekor in ALPR development and market establishment; that the Company's "realized results suggest management's potential revenue guidance could be overstated by up to 80%"; and that investors were at risk of facing a "massive downside if [the Company's] growth doesn't show up." The Western Edge report also noted that Rekor's predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership had exited it because "the program is not economically feasible" given costs associated with the program and because "there was typically no consequences for individuals that simply ignored the fines/insurance requirements after they were identified."

Also on May 26, 2021, Mariner Research Group ("Mariner") published a report addressing Rekor, entitled "REKR - Government documents do not support investor expectations." The Mariner report "highlight[ed] government documentation which shows that REKR's revenue opportunities are likely a fraction of what investors expect[.]" Among other things, Mariner alleged that " Oklahoma government budgets imply that REKR's much-vaunted UVED program is a sub $2MM revenue opportunity—almost 96% less than the >$40MM in revenue intimated by Rekor's CEO." The Mariner report likewise echoed the issues disclosed in the Western Edge report, including, inter alia, those that had caused Rekor's predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership to exit the program.

Following the publication of the Western Edge and Mariner reports, Rekor's stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 3.93%, to close at $10.77 per share on May 26, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-rekor-systems-inc-fka-novume-solutions-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--rekr-nvmm-301347829.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

