Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of PayPal Holdings, Inc. - PYPL

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of (PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PYPL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether PayPal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), reporting the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. In its quarterly report, PayPal disclosed investigations by the SEC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB"). Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of Civil Investigative Demands from the CFPB "related to Venmo's unauthorized funds transfers and collections processes, and related matters" and "to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services"; and that the Company has "responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company's branded card program."

On this news, PayPal's stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-paypal-holdings-inc---pypl-301347595.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paypal Credit#Sec#Pypl#Pomerantz Law Firm#Pomerantz Llp#Paypal Holdings#The Company#Sec#Company#Cfpb#Venmo#The Board Of Governors Of#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (LIVE) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.09 EPS Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.28. PayPal posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ANNOVIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Annovis Bio, Inc. On Behalf Of Annovis Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSEAM: ANVS) on behalf of Annovis stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Annovis has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Annovis...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Allianz SE And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allianz SE ("Allianz" or "the Company") (OTC: ALIZY) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In AdaptHealth Corp. F/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - AHCO; AHCOW

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. ("DFB," "AdaptHealth," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-03382, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,820 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Ardelyx, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or "the Company") (ARDX) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CRMD Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces CorMedix Inc. Class Action And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CorMedix Inc. ("CorMedix" or "the Company") (CRMD) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired CorMedix securities between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/crmd.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - TEDU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Report between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 23, 2021 lead plaintiffdeadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Bausch Faces $3 Billion in Claims Left From Valeant Stock Suit

They fear a spinoff will strip out value before they get paid. owes a group of investment funds more than $3 billion for stock losses caused by spurious accounting at its predecessor, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, investors suing the company alleged this week. The payout model used by Bausch to settle related...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ratan Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.7% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation Of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) On Behalf Of Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Misonix Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Misonix, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MSON

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Misonix, Inc. (MSON) - Get Report to Bioventus Inc. is fair to Misonix shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix stockholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus class A common stock or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of Misonix common stock they hold, subject to proration.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (COIN) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement for the resale of up to 114.8 million shares, whereby Coinbase began trading as a public company on or around April 14, 2021 (the "Offering"). Coinbase investors have until September 20, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PQEFF INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Petroteq Energy Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PQEFF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTC: PQEFF) resulting from allegations that Petroteq may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Petroteq securities you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy