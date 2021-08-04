Mobile Apps Market To Grow By $ 653.91 Bn During 2021-2025 | Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile apps market in the interactive home entertainment industry is poised to grow by USD 653.91 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the mobile apps market to be progressing at a CAGR of almost 21%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Factors such as the growing penetration of smartphones, increasing focus on AR apps, and the growing m-commerce industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The mobile apps market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mobile Apps Market is segmented as below:

Application

Games

Social Networking

Music

Video

Others

Geographic

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the mobile apps market in the interactive home entertainment industry include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Ubisoft Entertainment, and Xiaomi Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Mobile Apps Market size

Mobile Apps Market trends

Mobile Apps Market industry analysis

The increasing number of mobile apps for IoT devices is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high costs associated with mobile app development and operations may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the mobile apps market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Apps Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile apps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile apps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile apps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile apps market vendors

