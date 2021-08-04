Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - ACRX

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or the "Company") (ACRX) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-04353, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased AcelRx securities during the Class Period, you have until August 9, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

AcelRx is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The Company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

On November 2, 2018, AcelRx announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had approved DSUVIA for the management of acute pain in adults that is severe enough to require an opioid analgesic in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (ii) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 16, 2021, AcelRx disclosed that, on February 11, 2021, the Company received a warning letter from the FDA concerning promotional claims for DSUVIA. Specifically, having "reviewed an 'SDS Banner Ad' (banner) (PM-US-DSV-0018) and a tabletop display (PM-US-DSV-0049) (display)," the FDA concluded that "[t]he promotional communications, the banner and display, make false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA," and "[t]hus . . . misbrand Dsuvia within the meaning of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and make its distribution violative." The warning letter "request[ed] that AcelRx cease any violations of the FD&C Act" and "submit a written response to th[e] letter within 15 days from the date of receipt."

On this news, AcelRx's stock price fell $0.21 per share, or 8.37%, to close at $2.30 per share on February 16, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT: Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-acelrx-pharmaceuticals-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--acrx-301347850.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Class Action Lawsuit#Acrx#Class Actions#Pomerantz Llp#Acelrx Pharmaceuticals#The Company#Acrx#District Court#Company#Complaint#Dsuvia#Sds#Fd C#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AHCO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AdaptHealth Corp. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth shares between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ahco.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PYPL

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - Get Report resulting from allegations that PayPal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased PayPal...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. And Certain Officers - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06287, is on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road securities (the "Class") between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Live Ventures Incorporated - LIVE

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIVE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Live Ventures and certain...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Allianz SE And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allianz SE ("Allianz" or "the Company") (OTC: ALIZY) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders Of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Investigation

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or the "Company") (ATVI) - Get Report. Investors who purchased Activision Blizzard shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/atvi.
Businesstechraptor.net

Activision Blizzard Shareholders File Class-Action Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard shareholders have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that it failed to disclose the severity of the problems it's been accused of in a recent lawsuit brought against the company by California. Late last month, a lawsuit was brought against Activision Blizzard by the California Department...
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Approaching: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DraftKings Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DKNG) - Get Report ("DraftKings") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Investors

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who acquired Ocugen, Inc. ("Ocugen" or the "Company") (OCGN) - Get Report securities from February 2, 2021 through June 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until August 16, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Lawirmagazine.com

Issuers see drop in volume of securities class action lawsuits, study finds

At the mid-year point, the number of securities class action lawsuits filed in federal and state courts is at its lowest level since 2015, according to a report released by Cornerstone Research. During the first six months of this year, plaintiffs filed 112 new class action securities cases across federal...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. F/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 21, 2021deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited ("Piedmont" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021 inclusive (the "Class Period").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - TEDU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Report between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 23, 2021 lead plaintiffdeadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.
BusinessFood Navigator

And now the lawsuits… Oatly hit with shareholder class actions following short seller report, such suits becoming more common, says attorney

It has become “increasingly common in virtually all industries for short seller firms to target a company with accusations that drive down its stock price, which is then followed by a shareholder plaintiff firm pouncing on the stock drop with a class action lawsuit,” say attorneys after Oatly was hit with a flurry of lawsuits alleging securities fraud this week.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead The 360 DigiTech, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - QFIN

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) - Get Report securities between April 30, 2020 and July 7, 2021, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") have until September 13, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit. The 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit charges 360 DigiTech and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The 360 DigiTech class action lawsuit is captioned Balderas v. 360 DigiTech, Inc., No. 21-cv-06013, was commenced on July 13, 2021 in the Southern District of New York, and is assigned to Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.
Lawfinancemagnates.com

Coinbase Faces Class-Action Lawsuit for ‘Misleading’ Investors

Coinbase is facing a class-action lawsuit in the United States as the crypto exchange allegedly misled investors about its financial state ahead of the public listing. The American crypto exchange giant went public on Nasdaq with a direct listing of 114,850,769 shares of its class A common stock. It was one of the hyped public listings in the crypto space and attracted a lot of retail investors.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

BZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead The Kanzhun Limited Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanzhun class action lawsuit charges Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and seeks to represent purchasers of Kanzhun publicly traded securities between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The Kanzhun class action lawsuit ( Bell v. Kanzhun Limited, No. 21-cv-13543) was commenced on July 12, 2021 in the District of New Jersey and is assigned to Judge Kevin McNulty.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX) Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("AcelRx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACRX) securities between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). AcelRx investors have until August 9, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Crocs, Inc. Announces Commencement Of Offering Of $350 Million Senior Notes

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. ("Crocs") (Nasdaq: CROX) today announced the commencement of a $350 million offering of senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering, subject to market and other customary conditions. The Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on an unsecured basis, by certain of Crocs' wholly-owned restricted subsidiaries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy