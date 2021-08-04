Cancel
Soundbar Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Technavio

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The soundbar market is set to grow by USD 2.07 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 2 Expect LLC, Altec Lansing Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of smart homes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Soundbar Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
  • Music Players
  • TV Sets
  • Computers
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • South America
  • MEA

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the soundbar market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41611

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the soundbar market in the consumer electronics industry include 2 Expect LLC, Altec Lansing Inc., B & W Group Ltd., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Sony Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

  • Soundbar Market size
  • Soundbar Market trends
  • Soundbar Market industry analysis

The soundbar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increase in the number of smart homes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the soundbar market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Audio Speakers Market - Global automotive audio speakers market is segmented by application (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Music Synthesizers Market - Global music synthesizers market is segmented by distribution channel (retail stores and online), type (digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers), and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Soundbar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist soundbar market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the soundbar market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the soundbar market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soundbar market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Music players - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • TV sets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Computers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 2 Expect LLC
  • Altec Lansing Inc.
  • B & W Group Ltd.
  • Bose Corp.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Sharp Corp.
  • Sony Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/soundbar-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soundbar-market-2021-2025--covid-19-impact--recovery-analysis-technavio-301346626.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

