Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Allianz SE - ALIZY

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Allianz SE ("Allianz or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: ALIZY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Allianz and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2021, Allianz disclosed that "[s]ubsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ." Allianz stated that "[i]n light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group."

On this news, Allianz's stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 8.03% percent, to close at $22.85 per share on August 2, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. WilloughbyPomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-allianz-se---alizy-301347588.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
37K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allianz Se#Securities Fraud#Pomerantz Law Firm#The Company#Allianz Group#Doj#The Pomerantz Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or the "Company") (LIVE) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Live Ventures Incorporated Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - LIVE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Live Ventures may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Zymergen Inc. On Behalf Of Zymergen Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (ZY) on behalf of Zymergen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Zymergen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On August 3,...
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. And Certain Officers - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06287, is on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road securities (the "Class") between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Activision Blizzard Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI) from August 4, 2016 through July 27, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Live Ventures Incorporated And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Live Ventures Incorporated ("Live Ventures" or "the Company") (LIVE) - Get Report for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard" or "the Company") (ATVI) - Get Report for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In AdaptHealth Corp. F/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - AHCO; AHCOW

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. ("DFB," "AdaptHealth," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AHCO; AHCOW) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-03382, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth securities between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AHCO Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AdaptHealth Corp. Investors Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AdaptHealth Corp. ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company") (AHCO) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AdaptHealth shares between November 11, 2019 and July 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ahco.
FIFAPosted by
GamesRadar+

Activision Blizzard investor lawsuit emerges as shareholder sues

An Activision Blizzard investor lawsuit has emerged in the wake of the recent case against the company. Following the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing's Activision Blizzard Lawsuit, a company shareholder has now launched a potential class action lawsuit that is seeking damages for a "precipitous decline in the market value" due to Activision Blizzard hiding details of the investigation into the company from shareholders.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TEDU SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ROSEN, THE FIRST FILING FIRM, Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - TEDU

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Report between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 23, 2021 lead plaintiffdeadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Investors Bancorp, Inc. - ISBC

NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Investors Bancorp, Inc. ("ISBC" or the "Company") ( ISBC) relating to its proposed acquisition by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. ( CFG) ISBC shareholders will receive $1.46 in cash and 0.297 shares of Citizens per share they own.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A National Class Action Law Firm, Continues Investigation Of ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) On Behalf Of Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a national investor rights law firm, continues its investigation on behalf of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. ("ATI" or the "Company") (ATIP) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RAVN, QADA, SNR, SWN, SHSP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to CNH Industrial N.V. for $58.00 per share. If you are a Raven shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors Who Formerly Held Shares Of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or "the Company") (AKBA) - Get Report who formerly held shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX) for violations of the securities laws. If you are...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) On Behalf Of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) - Get Report to determine whether certain Array officers and directors violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Array purports to be one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects.
Businessgameworldobserver.com

Shareholders rights law firm investigating Activision Blizzard officers and directors as company’s shares drop almost 7%

On July 27, shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP anounced it is “investigating Activision Blizzard to determine whether certain Activision officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the company.”. This was announced after the company’s stock price dropped 6.76 percent, following...

Comments / 0

Community Policy