Black Rifle Coffee Company Announces Sponsorship Of USA Archery During Olympic And Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 With America Together Ads

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), America's leading veteran-owned and operated coffee company, is proud to join forces with premier archers from all over the United States as a USA Archery partner during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic games.

As part of the partnership, BRCC is supporting NBC's local Olympic coverage in San Diego, Dallas, Washington, D.C. with America Together, a series of ads that highlight the importance of working together, serving those who serve, and maintaining the focus and the commitment to excellence that make these athletes -- and this country -- great.

Together, with USA Archery, BRCC will celebrate service, sacrifice, and the power of community.

"Black Rifle Coffee Company is a mission-focused company that exists to serve coffee and culture to people who love this country," said BRCC VP of Marketing, Molly Schweickert, "and we're proud to partner with USA Archery to celebrate what we can accomplish when we come together and support one another. These athletes have overcome tremendous obstacles to be where they are today, and we're proud to join friends and family across the nation, to cheer them on."

Follow @blckriflecoffee on social media to learn more.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. They're committed to supporting veterans, first responders, and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back. Learn more at: blackriflecoffee.com/pages/about-us.

Media Contact:

Farahn Morgan press@blackriflecoffee.com276.393.5677

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-rifle-coffee-company-announces-sponsorship-of-usa-archery-during-olympic-and-paralympic-games-tokyo-2020-with-america-together-ads-301347832.html

SOURCE Black Rifle Coffee Company

