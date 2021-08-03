Cancel
Long Beach, WA

CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION CASE NO. CUP 2021-06. West River Construction LLC for Tania Miller

 4 days ago

Notice of Application and Notice of Public Hearing. CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION CASE NO. CUP 2021-06. Notice is hereby given that West River Construction LLC for Tania Miller of Long Beach, Washington filed an application for a CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT on July 29, 2021. The applicant seeks approval for the use of an outdoor merchandising, vending, and dining area greater than two hundred (200) square feet as this may be allowed if such activity is associated with a business operating out of an adjacent building under a conditional use in the OT – Old Town district. The application was deemed complete, and a determination of completeness was issued July 29, 2021.

