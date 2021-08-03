Long dance

Audition For Coronado Recreation’s Heart2Art Dance. Coronado Recreation and Golf Services Heart2Art Dance (H2A) Program is hosting auditions for their award-recognized competitive dance teams. Dancers ages 5 to 17 are invited to come out and show what they can do on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Coronado Community Center. This is your child’s chance to become involved with a group of dedicated dancers who love to expressive themselves through this art form. H2A is hip-hop focused yet it touches on a variety of technicalities, such as jazz, lyrical and contemporary dance styles.