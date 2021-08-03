Long dance

Works by M Praetorious, Guédron, Jeune, Janequin etc. Margaret Hunter (soprano); Cappella de la Torre/Katharina Bäuml. Some listeners may recall with affection the DG Archiv recording of six dances from Michael Praetorius’s dance anthology Terpsichore, released in 1960 and many times reissued. Since then, notable recordings have been made by the Ulsamer-Collegium, the Ricercare Ensemble of Zurich and by Pietro Busca’s Accademia del Ricercare. This new selection brings an additional and effective dimension by interspersing vocal pieces from other sources, sung by soprano Margaret Hunter with clarity and unaffected allure. Claude Le Jeune’s ‘Un gentil amoureux’ is especially beguiling.
