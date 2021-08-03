Cancel
Long dance

By Jayce Carral for Golden Times
Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her final year of junior high in Clarkston, Charlene (Ewing) Spooner plucked a rose and pinned it to a cute boy’s hair. “We’ve been kind of making eyes at each other,” Charlene remembered. “And he left it in all day long.”. Richard “Dick” Spooner, who was in seventh grade...

lmtribune.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Dancing#Square Dance#Folk Dance#Round Dance#Early Bird Supply Inc
