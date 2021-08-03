Obituaries for the week of Aug. 5

Sheila Adeline Boose Binkley went home to be with her dear savior on Monday, July 26, 2021. Binkley was born March 18, 1942, in Forsyth County to Russell Elbert Boose and Thelma Adeline Yarbrough Boose. She was a faithful, lifelong member of Olivet Moravian Church, attending as long as her health permitted. She married Charles Thomas Binkley on Nov. 23, 1960, and had three wonderful children, Dawn Wrenn (deceased), Chris Binkley, and Heather Faircloth and a son-in-law, Mitch Faircloth. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Morgan and Serenity Faircloth. She is also survived by her three loving sisters, Faye Stout, Rita Roberson, and Sherry Boose. Binkley loved to be in nature and travel. She was able to experience foreign countries such as Iceland and Germany while her husband was in the Air Force, but she loved camping in the mountains and at the coast closer to home. She loved to get her hands dirty in the garden and planted many flowers around the home. When her health prevented her from being able to enjoy that, she was still able to enjoy painting and crafting with her children and grandchildren. Her favorite thing in life was being “mom” and “maw-maw.” A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Olivet Moravian Church with Rev. Matthew W. Allen officiating. Interment followed in the church graveyard. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Forsyth Hospital, Novant Rehabilitation, and Trellis Supportive Care for their services and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Olivet Moravian Church or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.